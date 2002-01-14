Today celebrates 50 years
Today celebrated its 50th anniversary Monday with a special
broadcast.
It featured a live tie-in to CBS's morning telecast (said to be a first) so
that former Today host and current Early Show host Bryant Gumbel
could share some remembrances.
NBC officials said they tried to get ABC to join in the live event (ABC's
Barbara Walters got her big break on Today) but ABC declined.
At a luncheon Monday, Jeffrey Immelt, chairman of NBC parent General Electric
said Today shared GE's core values of 'integrity, performance and
change.'
