Today celebrates 50 years

Today celebrated its 50th anniversary Monday with a special

broadcast.

It featured a live tie-in to CBS's morning telecast (said to be a first) so

that former Today host and current Early Show host Bryant Gumbel

could share some remembrances.

NBC officials said they tried to get ABC to join in the live event (ABC's

Barbara Walters got her big break on Today) but ABC declined.

At a luncheon Monday, Jeffrey Immelt, chairman of NBC parent General Electric

said Today shared GE's core values of 'integrity, performance and

change.'