TNT's Witchblade carves up ratings
Science-fiction cop drama Witchblade returned to Turner Network
Television for its second season Sunday night and produced impressive
results.
The two-hour premiere notched a 3.1 rating, compared with the series' 2.3
average rating in season one.
One glitch for Witchblade and TNT, however, came a few weeks ago, when
star Yancy Butler checked into a rehabilitation clinic for an alcohol-related
problem. Six episodes had already been filmed. Producers then said they expected
her to return and complete the 13-episode order.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.