TNT's Witchblade carves up ratings

Science-fiction cop drama Witchblade returned to Turner Network

Television for its second season Sunday night and produced impressive

results.

The two-hour premiere notched a 3.1 rating, compared with the series' 2.3

average rating in season one.

One glitch for Witchblade and TNT, however, came a few weeks ago, when

star Yancy Butler checked into a rehabilitation clinic for an alcohol-related

problem. Six episodes had already been filmed. Producers then said they expected

her to return and complete the 13-episode order.