TNT's ‘Rhodes to the Top’ Series Starring AEW’s Brandi and Cody Rhodes Debuts Sept. 29

All Elite Wrestling (AEW) executives Brandi and Cody Rhodes will shine a light on their personal lives in TNT’s new unscripted series Rhodes to the Top, premiering Sept. 29.

The series goes inside the lives of the wrestling power couple as they navigate their growing family while helping to build AEW’s global wrestling empire, according to TNT. Brandi Rhodes said the series pulls no punches and provides an intimate look at both the business and personal lives of the couple, who were married in 2013.

“The reality is that when you do a reality TV show, you should be willing to be real,” Brandi Rhodes said during the recent Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour. “If you’re not, I don’t understand what the goal is. I just went into this with complete transparency as you will see.”

Brandi and Cody Rhodes sat down with Multichannel News senior content producer, programming R. Thomas Umstead in 2019, prior to the launch of TNT’s AEW: Dynamite series, to discuss the broad appeal of pro wrestling.

