TNT's ‘Rhodes to the Top’ Series Starring AEW’s Brandi and Cody Rhodes Debuts Sept. 29
Married couple talks about wrestling’s appeal to audiences in 'MCN Original Vintage Videos' clip
All Elite Wrestling (AEW) executives Brandi and Cody Rhodes will shine a light on their personal lives in TNT’s new unscripted series Rhodes to the Top, premiering Sept. 29.
The series goes inside the lives of the wrestling power couple as they navigate their growing family while helping to build AEW’s global wrestling empire, according to TNT. Brandi Rhodes said the series pulls no punches and provides an intimate look at both the business and personal lives of the couple, who were married in 2013.
“The reality is that when you do a reality TV show, you should be willing to be real,” Brandi Rhodes said during the recent Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour. “If you’re not, I don’t understand what the goal is. I just went into this with complete transparency as you will see.”
Brandi and Cody Rhodes sat down with Multichannel News senior content producer, programming R. Thomas Umstead in 2019, prior to the launch of TNT’s AEW: Dynamite series, to discuss the broad appeal of pro wrestling.
Read Also: 'AEW: Dynamite' Wrestling Series to Debut on TBS in January
R. Thomas Umstead serves as senior content producer, programming for Multichannel News, Broadcasting + Cable and Next TV. During his more than 30-year career as a print and online journalist, Umstead has written articles on a variety of subjects ranging from TV technology, marketing and sports production to content distribution and development. He has provided expert commentary on television issues and trends for such TV, print, radio and streaming outlets as Fox News, CNBC, the Today show, USA Today, The New York Times and National Public Radio. Umstead has also filmed, produced and edited more than 100 original video interviews, profiles and news reports featuring key cable television executives as well as entertainers and celebrity personalities.
The smarter way to stay on top of the multichannel video marketplace. Sign up below.
Thank you for signing up to Multichannel News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.