‘All Elite Wrestling’ Starts on TNT Oct. 2

All Elite Wrestling begins on TNT Oct. 2, going from 8 to 10 p.m. ET. The matches take place live in different cities each Wednesday, with opening day going down in Washington, at the Capital One Arena.

WarnerMedia owns TNT.

Founded by president/CEO Tony Khan, AEW is headlined by Cody & Brandi Rhodes, The Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson), Kenny Omega, Hangman Adam Page, Chris Jericho and Jon Moxley. The roster also features Nyla Rose, Awesome Kong, Dustin Rhodes, Jungle Boy, Dr. Britt Baker, MJF and SCU.

Commentator Jim Ross has also joined the league.

Events happen in Boston Oct. 9 and Philadelphia Oct. 16.

WarnerMedia said AEW offers fans “more athleticism along with real sports analytics.” Wrestlers are also given “freedom to explore their characters and highlight their athletic abilities.” Introducing statistics to wrestling, wrestlers and their moves will be analyzed on the program.