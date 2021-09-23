‘AEW: Dynamite’ Wrestling Series to Debut on TBS in January
Series moves from TNT to clear room for NHL hockey
TNT's AEW: Dynamite series will officially move to TBS on Jan. 5, the company said Thursday.
The weekly pro wrestling series, which debuted on TNT in October 2019, will officially move to TBS as TNT continues to increase its sports portfolio with the launch of National Hockey League games in October, part of a new seven-year rights deal with the league.
AEW: Dynamite has generated strong ratings for the network, and has most recently finished as the top rated cable program on Wednesdays among adult 18-49 viewers for four weeks straight, according to the network
TNT will continue to air AEW's latest wrestling series, AEW: Rampage, on Friday nights, according to the network. Also, TNT on Sept. 29 will launch a new AEW-themed reality series, Rhodes to the Top, featuring a behind-the-scenes look at the lives of AEW executives Cody and Brandi Rhodes.
