TNT Pins Down ‘Rhodes to the Top’ Unscripted Series

TNT in September will launch a new unscripted series that follows All Elite Wrestling power couple Cody and Brandi Rhodes.

The series, Rhodes to the Top, debuts Sept. 29 and goes inside the lives of the married couple as they navigate their growing family while helping to build AEW’s global wrestling empire, according to TNT. The series will debut with a one-hour show, followed by weekly, 30-minute episodes.

The Warner Bros. Unscripted Television-produced series is executive produced by Sam Berns and Paul Storck.