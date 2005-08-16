TNT's Closer Is No Shut-In

TNT’s Kyra Sedgwick cop drama, The Closer, topped cable’s primetime ratings for the week ended Aug. 14.

The series' Aug. 8 episode, the ninth of 13, earned 5.39 million total viewers and outperformed the night’s shows on broadcast networks UPN and the WB in total viewers, according to Nielsen Media Research.

That helped TNT secure a spot as the most-viewed cable network for the week, averaging 2.72 million total viewers in prime.

Among ad-supported cable networks, USA took the second most-viewed spot with an average 2.36 million total viewers and Nick at Nite was third with 1.91 million total viewers.

Other high-performing cable programs for the week included Spike’s WWE Raw – 5.09 million total viewers Aug. 8 at 10 p.m.; USA’s Monk – 4.41 million total viewers Aug 12 at 10 p.m.; and Comedy Central’s Roast of Pamela Anderson – 4.32 million total viewers Aug. 14 at 10 p.m.