TNT Unveils New Programming Slate

TNT is developing new dramas from fresh voices, as well as the producers of some of its biggest hits.



Greer Shephard/Michael M. Robin, the executive producers of TNT's hit series The Closer, are pairing with Michelle Ashford (Medical Investigation) to bring the Turner-owned drama network Mrs. America. The hour-long drama, from Warner Horizon Television, centers on a woman trying to balance home and career.



Dean Devlin, who brought TNT its original film hit The Librarian and its sequel, is developing Leverage. The hour-long drama, from his Electric Entertainment production company, focuses on six modern-day heroes who act as Robin Hoods, sometimes going to illegal measures to do good for others.



Also on the docket are The Saint, a remake of the 1960s series brought to TNT from Executive Producer William J. McDonald (Rome) and producer Jorge Zamacona (Homicide: Life on the Street), and A.D. (working title), a drama series being developed by Angelo Pizzo and David Anspaugh (Hoosiers, Rudy).



The network was expected to announce the projects as part of a 2007-08 development slate on Tuesday.



Previously announced projects in development include The Talisman, a six-hour adaptation of the Stephen King-Peter/Straub novel from Steven Spielberg and DreamWorks TV, and an untitled legal drama from Steven Bochco.



"Our strategy with original series is to provide an environment in which the industry's best and brightest can work and be successful," said Michael Wright, senior VP of original programming for TNT/TBS. "The roster of top talent coming to work at TNT demonstrates our commitment to providing our viewers with the very best dramatic entertainment possible."

Up next for the network are this summer's two new series Saving Grace and Heartland and the six-hour limited series The Company, as well as the third-season return of The Closer.