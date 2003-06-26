TNT on track for 2Q ratings win

With a key assist from the highly rated National Basketball Association

postseason, Turner Network Television is on track to win the second-quarter cable Nielsen Media Research ratings

race.

With one week left in the quarter, TNT is drawing an average 2.3 rating and

2.6 million viewers in prime time.

The Turner network also leads in all three key demographic groups -- adults 18-34,

18-49 and 25-54 -- according to Nielsen data.

NBA playoff games on TNT ranked as seven of the quarter's top 10

entertainment programs, including a May 13 game between the Los Angeles Lakers

and San Antonio Spurs that captured a stunning 7.7 million viewers, the

most-watched cable program in the ratings period.

War coverage boosted cable news ratings in the quarter. Fox News Channel

bubbled up to be the second-most-watched network, averaging a 2.1 rating and 2.2

million viewers in prime time.

On April 7, Fox News' On the Record with Greta Van Susteren attracted a

blistering 6.7 million viewers.

Fox News' prime-time viewership among adults 18-49 swelled 114% in the second

quarter compared with a year ago. Cable News Network's delivery grew 102% and MSNBC's increased

85%.

But while Fox News has managed to hold on to some of its wartime viewers, CNN and

MSNBC have both seen ratings fall back to more typical sizes in the postwar

period.

Joining TNT and Fox News in the top five are Nickelodeon (1.7 rating, 2.2

million viewers), Lifetime Television (1.7, 1.8 million) and Disney

Channel (1.7, 1.9 million).

All of this helped cable networks to grab a larger audience in the second quarter than

the seven broadcast networks.

Ad-supported cable networks posted a 50.9 share for the quarter, compared with

a 43.9 for the broadcasters -- the second time in as many years cable has

triumphed in the second quarter.