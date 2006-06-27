TNT Tops Q2 Cable Ratings

TNT just edged out USA as No. 1 in the second quarter (3/27-6/25) cable charts with 2.59 million total viewers during prime, to USA's 2.55. Non-ad-supported Disney took third with 2.37 million, and ESPN and TBS nearly tied for fourth with 1.61 and 1.60 million viewers, respectively, according to Nielsen Media Research.

AMC scored the most-viewed program with part one of its original movie Broken Trail pulling in 9.9 million total viewers June 25. TNT's The Closerhad 8.28 million viewers for its June 12 season-two premiere. Basketball on TNT and ESPN took the next four slots.



Other top-20 finishers included the Nextel Cup race on FX June 4 (5.97 million viewers), Nick's 2006 Kids Choice Awards April 1 (5.96 million viewers), several showings of WWE wrestling on USA and Disney's original movie Wendy Wu: Homecoming Warrior June 16 (5.65 million viewers).