TNT tops Lifetime on cable charts

Lifetime slipped out of the number one position for ad-supported cable networks in May, losing out to TNT.

Lifetime notched a 1.7 rating, while TNT harvested a 1.9, according to Turner Entertainment Research's analysis of Nielsen Media Research data. Lifetime remains one of only two networks in the top ten that have seen positive ratings growth since May 2000. Lifetime's ratings are up 6%, along with TNN's 50% rise, whose is largely attributed to its wrestling programming.

SoapNet, which made its Nielsen debut in April, saw its ratings slip slightly from a 0.9 to a 0.6, while Fox News Channel has posted a 50% increase since last year and a 0.6 rating for May. The most notable drops from last year include USA Networks, down 24%, and ESPN, down 21%. - Allison Romano