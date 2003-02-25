TNT tops in February
For the second straight month, Turner Network Television topped the cable Nielsen ratings race.
For February, the Turner Broadcasting System Inc. network averaged a robust 2.1 rating in prime time with 2.5
million viewers, according to Nielsen Media Research data from Turner
and ABC Cable Networks.
TNT got a big lift from the National Basketball Association's All-Star
Weekend.
The All-Star Game, which aired on cable for the first time, grabbed a
blistering 8.2 rating Feb. 9, making it the month's highest-rated cable program.
Nickelodeon claimed second place with a 1.8 average and 2.1 million viewers.
Lifetime Television, occupying an unfamiliar space, tied with a surging Fox News Channel for the
third spot. Both notched 1.7 averages in prime time with 1.8 million viewers.
Fox clearly benefited from a big news month from the Iraq crisis and the
Columbia shuttle disaster (the Jan. 28 State of the Union address was also
included in this month's ratings), but its prime-time lineup is gaining
viewers.
The O'Reilly Factor averaged 2.7 million viewers in February, while
Hannity & Colmes attracted 1.8 million and The Fox Report
collected 1.7 million.
TBS Superstation and USA Network each turned in a 1.6 average rating and 2
million viewers.
Rounding out the top 10 were Disney Channel (1.5 rating); Cartoon Network
(1.4); Cable News Network (1.1); and ESPN, Sci Fi Channel and The Learning Channel, all with 1.0
ratings.
