TNT Tops Cable

Nick at Nite's first original series, Fatherhood, got off to an encouraging start with its June 20 debut. Fatherhood, an animated show based on Bill Cosby's best selling book, attracted 1.8 million viewers. That was a nice bump over Nick at Nite's prime time average last week of 1.44 million viewers.

Disney Channel scored big ratings with the debut of its newest original series last week, live action comedy Phil of the Future. The series premiere notched 3.1 million viewers. For the week, Disney averaged 2.12 million viewers.MTV's newest addition, Ashlee, a reality showing starring Jessica Simpson's kid sister, nabbed 2.63 million viewers on June 16.Ashlee got a little help from her big sister. Newlyweds returned to MTV for season three the same night and collected 3.13 million viewers. MTV finished the week averaging 1.28 million viewers in prime.Overall, TNT was the most-watched cable network last week, averaging 2.66 million viewers. TBS , which welcomed off-nets of Sex and The City to its air, had a big week. The Turner net averaged 2.6 million viewers in prime. Sex and The City's debut June 15 drew 4 million viewers. Rounding out the top five were USA Network (2.29 million viewers); Disney Channel (2.12 million viewers); and Cartoon Network (1.69 million viewers).