TNT Topping USA; Bush Beats Spartacus

Turner Network Television and USA Network continue to slug it out for the cable-audience bragging rights. So far this month, TNT is on top. The top show for the month was President Bush's press conference of April 13 on Fox News Channel.

The Turner network attracted an average 2.29 million viewers in prime time and a 2.0 household rating. USA Network notched 2.15 million viewers and a 1.9 household average in prime.

Rounding out April's top five are Nick at Nite (1.93 million viewers and 1.7 HH rating); Disney Channel (1.79 million viewers and 1.6 HH rating); and TBS (1.7 million viewers and 1.4 HH rating).

Fox News Channel had the month's most watched show, drawing 5.17 million viewers for its coverage of President Bush's April 13 news conference. The analysis that followed the press conference on Fox News' attracted 4.35 million viewers.

Other big draws in April included Comedy Central's Chappelle's Show on April 14, which tallied 4.17 million viewers, and the first part of USA Network's miniseries, Spartacus, which attracted 3.8 million viewers.