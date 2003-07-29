TNT thrives with L&O , Homicide

Turner Network Television raced to the front of the cable Nielsen Media Research ratings for July, buoyed by its

acquired dramas.

TNT averaged a 2.0 rating with 2.2 million viewers in prime time, with ratings up

11% over last July.

Law & Order continued to draw robust ratings, as high as a 3.2

July 15, and Homicide: Life on the Street pulled in an impressive 3.1

rating July 22.

Disney Channel tallied a strong 1.8 rating with 2.1 million viewers, with

ratings up 29%.

Lifetime Television also notched a 1.8 rating and averaged 1.8 million viewers.

Compared with recent months, Lifetime is improving, but ratings were still off

slightly from last year.

Television for Women's Designing Women reunion grabbed a stellar 3.1

rating July 28, only slightly less popular than June's Golden Girls

reunion, which scored a 3.7 rating.

TBS Superstation, which has faltered in recent ratings, rebounded to a 1.6

average with 1.9 million viewers.

Rounding out the top five were Cartoon Network (1.8 rating and 1.8 million

viewers) and Nickelodeon (1.8 rating and 1.9 million viewers).

USA Network slipped 21% to a 1.5 average and FX was off 11% to a 0.8 rating.

A&E Network's ratings inched up 9% to a 1.2 rating and Hallmark Channel jumped up

60% to a 0.8 rating.

TBS boasted the month's highest-rated cable program, theatrical Miss

Congeniality, which harvested a 4.8 rating July 6.

Two National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing events on TNT also ranked among the best. The New England 300 July 20 nabbed a 4.7 rating and the Pennsylvania 500 July 27 scored a 4.6

rating.