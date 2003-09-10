TNT taps Lee to helm NBA promos
Turner Network Television has recruited filmmaker Spike Lee to create its new promotional campaign
for the network's National Basketball Association action.
TNT picked Lee's company, SpikeDDB, a partnership between Lee and ad firm DDB
Worldwide Communications Group Inc., over six other contenders to handle the
multimillion-dollar campaign.
The campaign -- under the banner, "Let the Truth Be Told" -- will feature NBA
stars like Shaquille O'Neal and Jason Kidd and TNT's studio talent, along with
children spoofing nursery rhymes to talk about the upcoming NBA season.
