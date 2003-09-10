TNT taps Lee to helm NBA promos

Turner Network Television has recruited filmmaker Spike Lee to create its new promotional campaign

for the network's National Basketball Association action.

TNT picked Lee's company, SpikeDDB, a partnership between Lee and ad firm DDB

Worldwide Communications Group Inc., over six other contenders to handle the

multimillion-dollar campaign.

The campaign -- under the banner, "Let the Truth Be Told" -- will feature NBA

stars like Shaquille O'Neal and Jason Kidd and TNT's studio talent, along with

children spoofing nursery rhymes to talk about the upcoming NBA season.