TNT Taps Family-Friendly Ex-Friend
Ex-Friend Mathew Perry is going family-friendly.
The actor has signed to star in TNT's Ron Clark Story, Johnson & Johnson's latest Spotlight Presentation, that company's effort to fund family programming for prime time.
The film, from Granada American with MAGNA Global Entertainment, is about a teacher who leaves the security of his North Carolina home town to teach in a New York city school described as one of the toughest in the country.
Production will begin this fall on the film, which will air sometime next year.
