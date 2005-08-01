TNT Taps Family-Friendly Ex-Friend

Ex-Friend Mathew Perry is going family-friendly.

The actor has signed to star in TNT's Ron Clark Story, Johnson & Johnson's latest Spotlight Presentation, that company's effort to fund family programming for prime time.

The film, from Granada American with MAGNA Global Entertainment, is about a teacher who leaves the security of his North Carolina home town to teach in a New York city school described as one of the toughest in the country.

Production will begin this fall on the film, which will air sometime next year.