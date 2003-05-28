TNT takes May with NBA
Riding robust National Basketball Association playoff ratings, Turner Network Television swept by
its cable competition in May.
The Turner Broadcasting System Inc. network grabbed a 2.6 average in prime time with nearly 3 million viewers.
Ratings were up 27% over last year.
Seven of TNT's NBA playoff games ranked among the month's top 10 shows.
A May 13 Los Angeles Lakers-San Antonio Spurs game led the charge
with a 6.2 rating.
TNT's coverage of the Western Conference Finals has averaged a strong 4.5
rating.
ESPN's NBA coverage has turned in solid ratings, but it did not give the network a
similar bump.
ESPN notched a 1.2 rating in May, up from a 1.0 a year ago.
The Eastern Conference Finals on ESPN averaged a 2.6 rating.
TNT's closest competitors were Cartoon Network and Nickelodeon, each with 1.7
ratings and about 1.9 million viewers.
Lifetime Television followed with a 1.6 rating and 1.6 million viewers, but it continues to
struggle. Ratings were off 20% from a 2.0 last May.
Fox News Channel and USA Network rounded out the top five, each with a 1.5
rating.
USA averaged 1.7 million viewers, compared with 1.6 million for
Fox News.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.