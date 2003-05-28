TNT takes May with NBA

Riding robust National Basketball Association playoff ratings, Turner Network Television swept by

its cable competition in May.

The Turner Broadcasting System Inc. network grabbed a 2.6 average in prime time with nearly 3 million viewers.

Ratings were up 27% over last year.

Seven of TNT's NBA playoff games ranked among the month's top 10 shows.

A May 13 Los Angeles Lakers-San Antonio Spurs game led the charge

with a 6.2 rating.

TNT's coverage of the Western Conference Finals has averaged a strong 4.5

rating.

ESPN's NBA coverage has turned in solid ratings, but it did not give the network a

similar bump.

ESPN notched a 1.2 rating in May, up from a 1.0 a year ago.

The Eastern Conference Finals on ESPN averaged a 2.6 rating.

TNT's closest competitors were Cartoon Network and Nickelodeon, each with 1.7

ratings and about 1.9 million viewers.

Lifetime Television followed with a 1.6 rating and 1.6 million viewers, but it continues to

struggle. Ratings were off 20% from a 2.0 last May.

Fox News Channel and USA Network rounded out the top five, each with a 1.5

rating.

USA averaged 1.7 million viewers, compared with 1.6 million for

Fox News.