TNT Soars with Giants

Turner Network Television rode the broad backs of the National Basketball Association's best teams to its best total-day ratings ever for the week ending May 16. The network set personal bests and led all other ad-supported cable nets in adults 18-49 (932,000), 18-34 (435,000) and 25-54 (939,000).

Instrumental in that win were NBA playoff games between the Lakers and Spurs May 15 and May 14 between the Kings and Timberwolves. Both were the highest rated shows among key male demos, broadcast or cable.

Season-to-date, TNT is the top ad-supported cable net in adults 18-49 and 25-54, total day and prime time.