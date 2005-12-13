TNT Snags Most Viewers in Prime

TNT ranked as the most viewed ad-supported cable network during prime so far this year, averaging 2.58 million total viewers between Dec. 27, 2004, and Dec. 11, 2005, according to Nielsen Media Research.

USA took second with 2.31 million, followed by Nick at Nite (1.89 million), ESPN (1.79 million) and Fox News (1.78 million).

For the week ending Dec. 11, ESPN’s Lions/Packers game on Dec. 11 at 8:30 p.m. ranked as the most-viewed cable program, with 8.90 million total viewers. USA’s WWE Raw programming on Dec. 5 took the next two slots, averaging 5.37 million and 5.19 million viewers at 10 and 9, respectively. That was followed by MTV’s Making the Band 3 Dec. 8 at 10, which averaged 4.58 million viewers, and Sci Fi’s three-night miniseries The Triangle, which averaged 4.31 million viewers for its first part on Dec. 5 at 9 and 4.28 million viewers for its second part on Dec. 6 at 9.