TNT slam-dunks ratings

National Basketball Association postseason play pushed Turner Network Television to the top of last

week's cable Nielsen Media Research chart.

TNT grabbed a 2.2 prime-time average with 1.9 million viewers.

Two of TNT's NBA telecasts -- both contests between the Minnesota

Timberwolves and Los Angeles Lakers -- scored ratings in the 4.0 range,

according to Nielsen data for the week of April 28 through May 4.

Fox News Channel continues to pull big ratings with a 1.9 prime-time average

and 1.6 million viewers.

Its cable competitors, though, stumbled back to prewar viewing levels.

CNN tallied a 0.9 average in prime time and MSNBC recorded a 0.4 rating.

Rounding out the top-five-rated networks were Nickelodeon and Cartoon Network,

each with 1.7 ratings, and Lifetime Television with a 1.6 average.

Fox News' coverage of President Bush's May 1 address delivered a 4.3 rating,

making it the week's highest-rated program.

Cousin network FX notched a 4.1 rating for its May 3 coverage of Winston Cup

auto racing.