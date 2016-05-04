TNT Shares ‘Foreign Bodies’ with UK’s Channel 4

TNT is partnering with United Kingdom broadcaster Channel 4 for a comedic drama called Foreign Bodies.

The series, created by Tom Basden, follows a motley group of young adults trekking across China, Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam. The two networks have ordered eight episodes from Eleven and Entertainment One (eOne), with Foreign Bodies scheduled to launch on Channel 4's E4 in early 2017, debuting later in the year on TNT.

Related: TNT Orders Rashida Jones Pilot 'Claws’

The series pairs up a few British lads with American girls as they travel together. Piers Wenger, head of drama at Channel 4, describes the concept as “a gap year going wrong.”

"Foreign Bodies is a terrific opportunity for TNT to work with eOne, Eleven and E4 on a series that will appeal to young adults not only in the U.S. and the U.K. but also around the globe," said Sarah Aubrey, executive VP of original programming for TNT. "It's also a great chance to bring Tom Basden's unique voice to our stateside viewers."

Related: CBS, Turner Re-Up March Madness Pact Through 2032

Added Wenger, "I'm thrilled that Foreign Bodies will have a U.S. home on TNT and look forward to working with Eleven to bring this fresh and exciting project to both U.K. and U.S. audiences."