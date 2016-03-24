TNT Orders Rashida Jones Pilot ‘Claws’

TNT has ordered a pilot for hour-long scripted dramedy Claws, executive produced by Le Train Train’s Rashida Jones and Will McCormack. The series is set in a Florida nail salon.

TNT describes Claws as “a midnight-dark, wickedly funny meditation on female badness which follows the rise of five diverse and treacherous Florida manicurists in the traditionally male world of organized crime.”

Claws is produced by Le Train Train in association with Warner Horizon Television and TNT Original Productions and is written by coexecutive producer Eliot Laurence (Welcome to Me).

TNT is part of Turner. Claws marks Jones' second project for Turner this year. She plays the title role and is a producer on TBS cop show parody Angie Tribeca.

Her TV work has included roles on The Office and Parks and Recreation, along with several films.