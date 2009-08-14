TNT Sets End Date for 'Saving Grace'

A pair of cable cop shows are wrapping, as TNT has set an end date for drama Saving Grace and Comedy Central has canceled COPS parody Reno 911!.

Saving Grace will close with a nine-episode final season slated for summer 2010. The series, currently in its third season, has averaged just over 3.5 million total viewers per episode. It stars Holly Hunter as an Oklahoma City police detective.

"Since Saving Grace began in 2007, the series has both challenged and entertained viewers in ways few other shows on television ever dare," said Michael Wright, executive vice president, head of programming for TNT, TBS and Turner Classic Movies (TCM). "The show's continued success is thanks to the amazing talents of Holly Hunter and [creator] Nancy Miller, along with a tremendous ensemble cast and a highly skilled production team. They have taken us on a unique journey, and we look forward to seeing where it will ultimately lead."

On Thursday, Reno 911! co-creator and co-star Thomas Lennon announced via Twitter that the long running meta-cop comedy would not be returning for a seventh season on Comedy Central.

"Reno 911! was cancelled at 1:30 pm today. Won't be wearing the shorts again," wrote Lennon, whose character is known for his extremely short shorts.

The series finished airing its sixth season in July.