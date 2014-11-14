TNT Scraps ‘Perception’ After 3 Seasons

TNT has cancelled Perception after three seasons. The crime drama, created by Kenneth Biller and Mike Sussman, stars Eric McCormack as eccentric neuropsychiatrist Dr. Daniel Pierce who helps the FBI solve crimes. It is produced by ABC studios.

The third season’s summer portion ran from June to August; the most recent episode, on Aug. 19, drew 2.6 million viewers Live+Same Day and a 0.5 Adult 18-49 Rating. The show’s remaining episodes will air in early 2015.

The news comes just days after Franklin & Bash was cancelled by TNT.

The network also saw big changes in leadership last week with former Fox exec Kevin Reilly taking over as president of both TNT and TBS.