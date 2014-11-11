‘Franklin & Bash’ Canceled By TNT

Franklin & Bash will not be getting a fifth season as TNT has decided to end the legal dramedy.

Franklin & Bash got off to a solid start, debuting to 2.74 million viewers back in 2011, but the ratings slipped every subsequent season. The show’s now-series finale on Oct. 22 drew 975,000 viewers.

Series costar Mark-Paul Gosselaar tweeted out the news Tuesday afternoon.

“Thanks for a great run, but sorry to inform that F&B is not coming back for a 5th season. @breckinmeyer please lose my number ASAP. And here come the 'thank you's'...The producers, writers, crew, and actors. TNT and Sony. And huge love to the fans who followed the journey.”

Last week, former Fox Entertainment chairman Kevin Reilly was named president of TBS and TNT and chief creative officer for Turner Entertainment.