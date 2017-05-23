TNT Scores Weekly Primetime Ratings Win

TNT was the most watched cable network in primetime last week, its fourth weekly ratings win in the last five weeks.

TNT's NBA playoffs coverage helped the network average 3.1 million viewers for the week of May 15-May 21 to defeat last week’s winner Fox News, which averaged 2.2 million viewers for the period, according to Nielsen.

MSNBC finished third with 1.8 million viewers, followed by ESPN’s 1.7 million viewers and CNN’s 1.4 million watchers, said Nielsen. USA, HGTV and TBS (tied with 1.3 million) and Discovery Channel, History and NBCSN (tied with 1 million viewers) rounded out the top 10 most watched networks for the week.



