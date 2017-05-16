Fox News Regains Weekly Primetime Cable Ratings Crown

Fox News rebounded from consecutive weekly ratings losses to TNT to regain the top spot as the most watched cable network in primetime, according to Nielsen.

Fox News averaged 2.3 million viewers during the week of May 8 to May 14 to stop TNT’s NBA Playoffs-infused, three-week ratings winning streak, according to Nielsen. TNT tied with MSNBC for second place with 1.8 million viewers, followed by ESPN’s 1.6 million watchers.

TBS and HGTV tied for fifth with 1.3 million viewers, followed by USA Network (1.2 million), CNN and Discovery Channel (tied with 1.1 million) and History and NBCSN (tied with 1 million.)



Go to Multichannel.com for the full story.