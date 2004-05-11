TNT Scores with Ball

Thanks to National Basketball Association playoff action, Turner Network Television nabbed 2.73 million viewers in prime time and a 2.4 household rating for the week of May 3-9 to leaad all basic-cable networks, according to Nielsen Media Research.

The closest competitor was USA Network, with 1.84 million viewers and a 1.6 HH average.

Rounding out the top five were Nick at Nite (1.83 million viewers and 1.7 HH rating); Disney Channel (1.6 million viewers and 1.5 HH rating); and Cartoon Network (1.59 million viewers and 1.5 HH rating). ESPN, which also carries NBA postseason action, attracted 1.28 million viewers and a 1.2 rating.

TNT boasted the week's most-watched cable program, a May 5 telecast of the Los Angeles Lakers and San Antonio Spurs that nabbed 5.92 million viewers.

Nickelodeon's May 7 stunt, The Jimmy/Timmy Power Hour, where Jimmy Neutron's boy genius meets Fairly OddParents character Timmy, grabbed a hearty 4.96 million viewers.

