TNT says Goodbye to Toronto

Turner Network Television has decided to move production of its TV movie,

The Goodbye Girl, set to begin in early June, from Toronto to Vancouver,

British Columbia, citing concerns over the SARS (severe acute respiratory

syndrome) outbreak in that city.

Toronto -- a popular setting for TV and film production -- had reported 16

SARS-related deaths as of April 23, and the World Health Organization has

discouraged any unnecessary travel there.

In contrast, ESPN said it is sticking to its game plan for upcoming drama

series Playmakers. The show, about the off-field life of a pro-football

team, is scheduled to shoot beginning next month in Toronto despite the cases of

SARS there, according to executive vice president of programming Mark

Shapiro.

"Anyone doing business there has to raise their awareness," Shapiro said,

"but it shouldn't stop the normal course of business."

Showtime, which is shooting Soul Food and made-for DC/911 in

Toronto, echoed the guarded concern. A spokesperson said the pay network will

"continue to monitor [the SARS situation] responsibly."

UPN's hip-hop drama, Platinum, wrapped production April 24 in Toronto.

The network said no one departed early.

There are about 25 TV and film projects already shooting in the

city.