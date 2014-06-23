TNT’s ‘The Last Ship’ Draws Over 5 Million in Premiere

TNT’s new Michael Bay-produced drama The Last Ship got off to a strong starto n Sunday, drawing 5.3 million viewers for its 9 p.m. premiere, according to Nielsen.

The 5.3 million ranks as this year’s top cable debut, passing the mark set by another TNT launch withMurder in the First. Last Ship also topped the two-hour launch of broadcaster ABC’s Rising Star (5.1 million).

Among key demos, Last Ship drew 1.7 million adults 25-54 and 1.5 million adults 18-69. With an 11 p.m. replay added, Last Ship drew 7.4 million total viewers.

Airing out of Last Ship, Falling Skies returned for its fourth season to 3.7 million total viewers at 10 p.m., down 12% from last summer’s two-hour premiere. With a midnight replay, Falling Skies drew 4.2 million total viewers.