TNT’s ‘Murder In the First’ Premieres to 3.8 Million Viewers

TNT’s new Steven Bochco drama Murder in the First got off to a good start on Monday night, drawing 3.8 million viewers at 10 p.m.

The 3.8 million ranks as the top new series launch on basic cable this year. The premiere also averaged 808,000 viewers with adults 18-49 and 1.1 million adults 25-54. With a replay added, Murder in the First drew 4.9 million total viewers, 1.1 million adults 18-49 and 1.4 million adults 25-54.

Leading into Murder in the First, the third season premiere of Major Crimes drew 5.2 million total viewers at 9 p.m., with 1.2 million adults 18-49 and 1.5 million adults 25-54. Compared to last year, Major Crimes grew by +3% among total viewers, +6% among adults 25-54 and +1% among adults 18-49.

With replays added, Major Crimes grew to 6.7 million total viewers, 1.6 million adults 18-49 and 2 million adults 25-54.