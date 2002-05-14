TNT rides NBA playoffs
A host of National Basketball Association playoff games propelled Turner
Network Television to the top of the cable Nielsen ranks for the week of May 6
through 12.
TNT notched a 2.1 prime time average last week. A May 10 matchup between the
Los Angeles Lakers and San Antonio Spurs earned a 4.1 rating, making it the
channel's highest-rated program last week. Three other games were among the
week's top 50 programs.
The Osbournes reigned again as cable's highest-rated show, grabbing a
spectacular 5.6 rating May 7. The Real World XI scored a strong 4.1
rating the same night. MTV: Music Television finished the week with a 1.0
average in prime time.
Following TNT in prime time were Nickelodeon and Lifetime Television, each
registering a 1.9 rating. TBS Superstation and Cartoon Network rounded out the
top five with a 1.7 average apiece.
