TNT rides NBA playoffs

A host of National Basketball Association playoff games propelled Turner

Network Television to the top of the cable Nielsen ranks for the week of May 6

through 12.

TNT notched a 2.1 prime time average last week. A May 10 matchup between the

Los Angeles Lakers and San Antonio Spurs earned a 4.1 rating, making it the

channel's highest-rated program last week. Three other games were among the

week's top 50 programs.

The Osbournes reigned again as cable's highest-rated show, grabbing a

spectacular 5.6 rating May 7. The Real World XI scored a strong 4.1

rating the same night. MTV: Music Television finished the week with a 1.0

average in prime time.

Following TNT in prime time were Nickelodeon and Lifetime Television, each

registering a 1.9 rating. TBS Superstation and Cartoon Network rounded out the

top five with a 1.7 average apiece.