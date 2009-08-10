TNT Renews ‘HawthoRNe'

TNT is bringing back freshman drama HawthoRNe back for a second season, the network says.

The network has given a 10-episode second season order, which will premiere in 2010.

The first season performed solidly, if not spectacularly, for TNT, attracting an average total audience of 3.8 million viewers.

"HawthoRNe has been a great addition to TNT's lineup of original series, and Jada Pinkett Smith's performance has been a tremendous draw with viewers," said Michael Wright, executive vice president, head of programming for TNT, TBS and Turner Classic Movies (TCM). "There are powerful episodes remaining, and we're looking forward to what is certain to be an extraordinary second season."