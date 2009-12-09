TNT Renews `Dark Blue'

TNT has renewed its gritty cop series Dark Blue for a sophomore campaign, network officials confirmed Wednesday.

Dark Blue, which stars Dylan McDermott as the head of an off-the-radar team of officers charged with infiltrating the worst crime gangs in Los Angeles, drew 3.3 million viewers during its freshman campaign this past summer.

Dark Blue joins The Closer, HawthoRNe, Saving Grace and Leverage as returning series on the drama network's 2010 schedule.

Click here for the full story at Multichannel.com