TNT Renews The Closer for Fourth Season

TNT picked up its ratings powerhouse The Closer for a fourth season. The 15-episode season is slated for a summer 2008 debut.

The move isn't a big surprise as The Closer is ad-supported cable's most-viewed original ever, boosting TNT's ratings average and earning its female lead, Kyra Sedgwick, two Emmys. This July alone, the series posted cable's four most-viewed programs. Its seven, 9 p.m. Monday-night premiere episodes this season have averaged 6.77 million total viewers (1.95 million of them adults 18-49 and 2.63 million, adults 25-54), according to Nielsen.

The Closer, which stars Sedgwick as a quirky deputy police chief, is produced by The Shephard/Robin Company in association with Warner Bros. TV.