TNT Renews The Closer for Fourth Season
By Anne Becker
TNT picked up its ratings powerhouse The Closer for a fourth season. The 15-episode season is slated for a summer 2008 debut.
The move isn't a big surprise as The Closer is ad-supported cable's most-viewed original ever, boosting TNT's ratings average and earning its female lead, Kyra Sedgwick, two Emmys. This July alone, the series posted cable's four most-viewed programs. Its seven, 9 p.m. Monday-night premiere episodes this season have averaged 6.77 million total viewers (1.95 million of them adults 18-49 and 2.63 million, adults 25-54), according to Nielsen.
The Closer, which stars Sedgwick as a quirky deputy police chief, is produced by The Shephard/Robin Company in association with Warner Bros. TV.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.