TNT Renews The Closer

TNT has renewed its blockbuster summer drama, The Closer, for a second season of 15 episodes.

The original crime series, starring Kyra Sedgwick, has notched sky-high ratings for Turner’s TNT since its June 13 premiere became the highest-rated showing ever for a basic-cable original scripted series with a 4.8 household rating and 5.26 million households.

The episode, which earned 7.03 million total viewers, was the second most viewed basic-cable program in second quarter, with subsequent episodes averaging 5.46 million total viewers.

Ten of this season’s 13 episodes have yet to air.

The Closer is produced by The Shephard/Robin Company (Nip/Tuck) in association with Warner Bros. Television. New episodes debut Mondays at 9 p.m.

