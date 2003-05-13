TNT ratings streak continues

Getting a bounce from National Basketball Association postseason action, Turner Network Television

slammed down a huge 2.9 prime-time average with 3.3 million viewers last week to

lead all cable networks in Nielsen ratings.

Three Los Angeles Lakers-San Antonio Spurs games collected ratings in the

5.0 range, good enough to be the highest-rated cable programs for the week of

May 5 through 11, according to Nielsen Media Research data from ABC Cable

Networks.

ESPN's ratings also perked up with NBA action. ESPN averaged a 1.6 rating for

the week. Its best single-game rating, a 3.6, came for a May 8 game between the

Dallas Mavericks and Sacramento Kings.

Lifetime Television and Cartoon Network followed TNT in the rankings, each with 1.7

average ratings. Nickelodeon registered a 1.6 in prime time, slightly lower than its

usual marks.

For the first time in weeks, Fox News Channel fell out of the top five. Fox News

averaged a 1.5 prime-time rating. After ratings spikes from war coverage, Cable News Network

slipped back to a 0.8 and MSNBC dropped to a 0.3.