TNT ratings stirred by Bond

TNN: The National Network's James Bond movie marathon Thanksgiving weekend grabbed above-average ratings.

TNN aired uncut as many as fourteen 007 flicks Nov. 27 through Dec. 1 with

an average 1.0 household rating and 1.2 million viewers, according to Nielsen

Media Research.

The highest rating came for Octopussy, which grabbed a 1.7 rating for

its Nov. 29 prime time play.

Also, on Jan. 5, TNN plans to premiere a new word-game show, Taboo,

based on the Hasbro board game.

Actor and comedian Chris Wylde will host Taboo, which airs weekdays at

7 p.m. and Sundays at 9:30 p.m.