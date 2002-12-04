TNT ratings stirred by Bond
TNN: The National Network's James Bond movie marathon Thanksgiving weekend grabbed above-average ratings.
TNN aired uncut as many as fourteen 007 flicks Nov. 27 through Dec. 1 with
an average 1.0 household rating and 1.2 million viewers, according to Nielsen
Media Research.
The highest rating came for Octopussy, which grabbed a 1.7 rating for
its Nov. 29 prime time play.
Also, on Jan. 5, TNN plans to premiere a new word-game show, Taboo,
based on the Hasbro board game.
Actor and comedian Chris Wylde will host Taboo, which airs weekdays at
7 p.m. and Sundays at 9:30 p.m.
