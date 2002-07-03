TNT promotes its NASCAR share
Turner Network Sales is revving up its National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing affiliate-marketing campaign
for a second season.
Turner Network Television shares one-half of the NASCAR season with NBC (Fox and FX have the
other portion of the TV package), and it airs its first race July 20.
Its slate of local promotions and events includes the "Show Car Tour,"
giving fans in 50 markets the chance to simulate NASCAR driving.
To drive cable modems, Turner is giving cable operators tickets to 16 events
to stimulate subscriptions.
And TNT's Track Event, available at nine racetrack locations, offers
subscribers and advertisers VIP tours.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.