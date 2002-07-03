TNT promotes its NASCAR share

Turner Network Sales is revving up its National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing affiliate-marketing campaign

for a second season.

Turner Network Television shares one-half of the NASCAR season with NBC (Fox and FX have the

other portion of the TV package), and it airs its first race July 20.

Its slate of local promotions and events includes the "Show Car Tour,"

giving fans in 50 markets the chance to simulate NASCAR driving.

To drive cable modems, Turner is giving cable operators tickets to 16 events

to stimulate subscriptions.

And TNT's Track Event, available at nine racetrack locations, offers

subscribers and advertisers VIP tours.