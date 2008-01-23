TNT Picks Up Steven Bochco’s Raising the Bar

TNT ordered 10 episodes of its Steven Bochco pilot, Raising the Bar.

The legal drama was shot as a pilot before the Writers Guild of America strike, and work on 10 episodes will resume when the strike ends.

Raising the Bar will premiere on TNT in 2008, although the network did not give a specific time frame.

Bochco will executive-produce the series, which he created with David Feige, a lawyer and author. It stars Jane Kaczmarek, Mark-Paul Gosselaar and Gloria Reuben as attorneys who became friends in high school and now fight on different sides.

The other three pilots TNT picked up last year -- Truth in Advertising, Family Man and Leverage -- could all also go to series.

"Raising the Bar is the sort of smart, highly charged legal drama for which Steven Bochco is known and an ideal fit for our lineup," said Michael Wright, senior vice president in charge of the content-creation group for TNT, TBS and TCM, in a statement. "Steven and the exceptional cast and crew he's assembled have put together an excellent drama, and we're proud to add another talent-rich, entertaining series to the TNT schedule."