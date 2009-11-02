TNT Picks Up NBC's 'Southland'

TNT has picked up NBC's Southland, which was cancelled by the network before the launch of its second season.

The cable net will have rights to the seven episodes of the police drama that aired last season, and another six un-aired installments shot for this season.

Starting in January, the show will run on Tuesdays at 10 p.m. on the cable channel, which is co-owned with Southland producer Warner Bros. Television.

"This is a great win for fans of Southland, and a perfect opportunity to introduce the series to new viewers," said Turner Entertainment Networks president Steve Koonin in announcing the pickup.

According to The New York Times, TNT will wait to see how the show performs before making a decision about whether to order new installments.