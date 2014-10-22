TNT Orders ‘Cold Justice’ Spin-Off

TNT has ordered an untitled spinoff of unscripted series Cold Justice, the network announced Wednesday. Ten episodes have been ordered. The new series is scheduled to premiere in spring 2015.

Produced by Wolf Reality and Magical Elves, Cold Justice follows two experts travelling the country, investigating unsolved homicides. The new series, from the same production team, will adopt a similar format, but with the investigation of sex crimes.

Dick Wolf, Dan Cutforth, Jane Lipsitz and Tom Thayer are executive producers for both series.

Cold Justice averaged 2.2 million total viewer in Nielsen live-plus-seven numbers this summer, after TNT expanded the show’s second season with six summer episodes. The network renewed the show for a third season in July.