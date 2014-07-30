TNT Renews ‘Cold Justice’

TNT has renewed unscripted crime series Cold Justice, the network announced Wednesday. The 10-episode third season is scheduled to premiere in early 2015.

Currently in its second season, Cold Justice is averaging 2.3 million total viewers in Nielsen live-plus-seven ratings. The series follows a former prosecutor and a former crime scene investigator as they travel the country looking into unsolved murder cases.

In February, TNT announced that it would extend the show's second season into the summer by ordering an additional six episodes. The show, which premiered in 2013, is TNT's first unscripted docu-series, though several more are on the network's upcoming slate.

While several TNT shows are performing solidly, the larger strategic direction of the network has become something of an industry parlor game this summer following Rupert Murdoch's offer for Time Warner and skepticism about TNT expressed by Time Warner CEO Jeff Bewkes.

Cold Justice is produced by Magical Elves and Dick Wolf's company Wolf Reality.