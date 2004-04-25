TNT Meets HD

Theatrical movies and pro basketball -- that’s what you’ll see on Turner Network Television’s HD channel, which launches mid May.

The National Basketball Association’s Western Conference Finals kick off the new network either May 17 or 20, depending on the playoff schedule. TNT is still in discussions about HD rights to marquee off-net staple Law & Order. When TNT bought the Dick Wolf drama three years ago, the deal did not address HD. TNT has wised up. It included HD rights for recent acquisitions, like Alias and Without a Trace.

Other HD highlights: NBA studio shows and possibly NASCAR and pro-golf events. No carriage deals yet, but TNT expects some distribution by launch.