TNT launching new spots

To drive home its "We Know Drama" branding mantra, Turner Network Television is rolling out a new

batch of promotional spots coined All (Blank) Networks.

Five new spots advertise fictional niche nets such as the All Mah Jongg

Network and the All (Stephen) Baldwin Network, with a voice-over commenting that

every channel stands for something and TNT stands for drama.

The spots were created with San Francisco-based Goodby, Silverstein &

Partners and will debut over the next two weeks on AOL Time Warner Inc. channels and

other cable networks.