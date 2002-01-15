TNT launching new spots
To drive home its "We Know Drama" branding mantra, Turner Network Television is rolling out a new
batch of promotional spots coined All (Blank) Networks.
Five new spots advertise fictional niche nets such as the All Mah Jongg
Network and the All (Stephen) Baldwin Network, with a voice-over commenting that
every channel stands for something and TNT stands for drama.
The spots were created with San Francisco-based Goodby, Silverstein &
Partners and will debut over the next two weeks on AOL Time Warner Inc. channels and
other cable networks.
