TNT hits with SAG Awards

By

Turner Network Television grabbed a big rating Sunday night for its star-studded telecast of the
Screen Actors Guild awards.

The show notched a 5.2 overnight rating, a 33 percent improvement over the
2002 awards show's overnight ratings, according to Nielsen Media Research.

Chicago, Las Vegas and San Francisco were the highest-rated markets.

Final ratings will be available Tuesday.