TNT hits with SAG Awards
Turner Network Television grabbed a big rating Sunday night for its star-studded telecast of the
Screen Actors Guild awards.
The show notched a 5.2 overnight rating, a 33 percent improvement over the
2002 awards show's overnight ratings, according to Nielsen Media Research.
Chicago, Las Vegas and San Francisco were the highest-rated markets.
Final ratings will be available Tuesday.
