TNT, HBO Announce Series Renewals

TNT gave second- and third-season pickups, respectively, to dramas Raising the Bar and Saving Grace. Freshman legal series Raising the Bar, from producer Steven Bochco, has averaged 5.5 million viewers in its 10 p.m. Monday time slot, making it the most-watched new series on ad-supported cable this year.

Saving Grace, starring Holly Hunter, averaged 4.4 million viewers in its summer time slot, with a second season set to be completed in early 2009 and season three slated for late next year.

And there is plenty of life in vampire drama True Blood, as HBO ordered a second season of the show. True Blood, from Six Feet Under creator Alan Ball, had a somewhat anemic opening Sept. 7, pulling in only 1.4 million viewers.