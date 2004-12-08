TNT Has Highest Prime Number

Turner Network Television led the prime-time cable ratings for 2004 with 2.45 million average total viewers, according to Nielsen Media Research numbers presented at Turner Broadcasting System Inc.'s annual year-end ratings presentation in New York Wednesday.

The network also led in the 18-49 and 25-54 demos, with 1,232,000 and 1,147,000 viewers, respectively.

MTV topped prime time viewership with 18-34 year olds, scoring an average 498,000 viewers in prime last year.

Rounding out the top ten cable networks in average total viewers in prime for the year were USA, Nick at Nite, ESPN, TBS, Cartoon Network, Fox News, Lifetime, Spike and the Discovery Channel.