TNT Has Dynamite February

USA Network pulled in big ratings in February, but that wasn’t enough to unseat Turner Network Television from the top spot in the cable Nielsen rankers.

TNT averaged 2.53 million viewers in prime for February, about even with a year ago, according to Nielsen Media Research. USA averaged 2.45 million viewers, up a hearty 24% from a year ago.

But TNT claimed the month’s three most-watched cable programs: the 2004 NBA All-Star Game on Feb. 15 (8.19 million viewers), its pregame show (6.84 million viewers), and NASCAR’s Budweiser Shootout on Feb. 7 (6.56 million viewers).

Rounding out the month’s most-watched networks were Nickelodeon (2.32 million viewers); TBS Superstation (1.73 million viewers); and Cartoon Network (1.59 million viewers).

Discovery Channel posted a strong gain, with 1.35 million viewers, up 29% from a year ago. Sci Fi Channel, A&E, and the History Channel all posted slight gains as well.